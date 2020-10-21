SEAVIEW — The Sou’wester Lodge is accepting applications for its residency program.
Two artists per month are selected to stay at the lodge to work on either their artistry or wellness.
Applicants who identify as “from BIPOC, LGBTQ or artists/people working on social activism, equality, or identifying as underrepresented,” are encouraged to apply.
Artists chosen for the residency will either get a reduced rate while staying at the lodge or have all expenses paid. Applications are available at souwesterlodge.com.
