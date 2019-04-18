ASTORIA — Astoria Visual Arts invites local artists to participate in the 2019 Astoria Open Studios Tour, taking place Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28. Studios must be open to the public 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and be located in Greater Astoria. Artists working in all media are welcome.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 15.
Registration forms are available at astoriavisualarts.org. Hardcopy forms are also available via email or at the AVA Gallery, open noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The cost to participate is $30 per artist, $15 for AVA members.
This event draws hundreds of visitors to Astoria and benefits artists and our region in many ways. Artists retain 100% of sales made from their studios. AVA will publish a full-color Tour Guide featuring all participating artists and will widely publicize the event.
Visit astoriavisualarts.org, or contact Annie Eskelin at astoriastudiostour@gmail.com or 503-791-0575 for more information.
