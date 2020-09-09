ASTORIA — Artist Michael Brundage will host a two-day workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday above Dots ‘N Doodles, 106 3rd St.
Participants will create a colored pencil painting of a blue jay. Brundage is a colored pencil artist who creates photorealistic animal portraits. His works often features animals such as elephants, large cats, polar bears, birds and coyotes.
The workshop costs $175 to participate. All skill levels are welcome to participate. Registration is required by calling 503-325-4442.
