OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3322 School Rd.
The fair will feature artists from the Long Beach Peninsula. A variety of products will be available to purchase, including pottery, garden art, metal art, miniatures, fiber art, glass art, jewelry, paintings, prints, cards, art t-shirts, stained glass, handmade soaps and bath products, windchimes, woodcarvings and more.
Hot dogs and baked goods will also be available.
