ASTORIA – Artists Vicki Baker and Phyllis Taylor will be featured in an art show at Grace Episcopal Parish Hall.
There will be an reception on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 11:30-1 p.m. at the church’s Parish Hall, located at 1545 Franklin Ave.
Refreshments will be served. Both Baker and Taylor will be present. The show runs Sept. 30 through Nov. 8. Parish Hall hours are 9:30-noon Monday-Friday and Sunday.
Both artists will be showing pieces that are related to the Astoria area. Baker and Taylor are also members of Tempo Gallery in downtown Astoria and the local artists’ sketch group “Draw.” Baker’s work varies from monotypes and acrylics to watercolor and ink. Taylor works mainly in watercolor and acrylic.
