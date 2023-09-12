Art, place and environment come together at Cannon Beach galleries

“I’m an artist myself, so I really love it here,” said Loreen Johnson, immersed in a myriad of artwork at White Bird Gallery in Cannon Beach. “It’s amazing what can happen with artists. You think you know someone’s style, then ... they can hit you on the head with new ideas without leaving a trace of the old. It’s so inspiring.”
Everyone’s invited to be hit on the head with amazement and inspiration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Cannon Beach at an impromptu weekend celebration of creativity.
Artists of every sort will be convening at a handful of galleries to present new work, mingle, answer questions and offer demonstrations.
The weekend promises to be a casual, fun, open studio-style art walk, tied together with a nod to place and environment in Cannon Beach.
If you were looking forward to the Earth & Ocean Arts Festival, it was postponed this year. No worries, that glitch in the always anticipated end-of-summer season festivity has been remedied by the joining together of galleries from the Cannon Beach Gallery Group to offer new work and artist meet and greets. Much of that work will also be a nod to the natural world and local landscape.
The event “will be less structured this year, but never before will so many artists be gathered together at our gallery,” said Eeva Lantela, who is the owner of DragonFire Gallery. “I put it out there that we’d like a few creators to present new works and offer demonstrations for our ‘Art Happens’ theme. I was expecting a few to respond, but 20 volunteered.”
On Friday, 11 of those artists will be in hand to interact with the public, and 16 will be present at DragonFire Gallery on Saturday.
“It’ll be a fantastic social event for the artists and visitors alike,” continued Lantela. “It’s enlightening to actually see new pieces being created. I love seeing the artists in their element exuding joy and confidence creating and presenting their work.”
Elsewhere, Northwest by Northwest Gallery owner Joyce Lincoln will combine a love of art and the natural world by embracing a theme, “Honoring Salmon,” featuring new work by surrealist Kent Suter and painter Laura O’Brien.
Lincoln, like most Cannon Beach Gallery Group members, regularly supports and promotes environmental awareness and stewardship. Northwest by Northwest Gallery will be donating a portion of gallery sales over the weekend to The Nature Conservancy.
Photographer Randall J Hodges’ Images of the West gallery theme is “September Surprise.” Mention the theme during a visit to the gallery and, surprise, you will receive a free calendar featuring Hodges’ vibrant landscape photographs.
Artist Jeffrey Hull will be on hand creating one of his paintings at his spacious aerie, the Jeffrey Hull Gallery. Beginning Friday afternoon, continuing Saturday and with a finale on Sunday, Hull will be talking about his approach and technique, revealing some of the secrets in creating his alluring watercolors.
One mustn’t miss Dan Chen’s stunning peacock sculpture, as well as Hans Schiebold’s geologically-inspired landscape paintings, at Bronze Coast Gallery. The “Two Men and Their Art,” artist reception will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday. Also with a reception at 4 p.m. Saturday, Basalt Studio’s “Tread Water” theme will celebrate new paintings by Amanda Visell.
Don’t forget the galleries up the hill in midtown, where Cannon Beach Gallery will be featuring “Coastal Expressions” paintings by Scott P. Vaughan as well as works by German painter Friedrich Steenbock, and abstract artists Debbie Tracey and T. Frick.
At Miska Studio Gallery, “Porcelain Sea Anemones” by Margaret MacLean will be on view. Also planned is the event “Dueling Artists: Miska vs. Ricco,” in which two artists will challenge each other between 1 and 4 p.m. as guests enjoy light lunch bites and wine pairings.
Find a full map of these locations in Cannon Beach below, where this weekend’s art scene is certain to be a delightful adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.