ASTORIA — The Astoria Art Loft will host an exhibit featuring picture frames from Thursday to July 22 at the loft, 106 3rd St.
An opening reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 10. Michael Bruhn, a local framer, will host a presentation during the event. A video by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “The History of Frames,” will also be available for attendees to watch.
The exhibit will feature frames of all kinds, with historical information dating back to the 11th century.
