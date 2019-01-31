ASTORIA — Each April, the Astoria Art Loft honors an endangered species with an exhibit featuring that species, along with a special reception and a speaker knowledgeable on the species. This year, we are focusing on northwest birds, especially those who migrate across wildfire areas.
We invite adult artists and child artists to create art featuring a Northwest bird for this judged exhibit. A modest award will be given to the artwork considered to be Best in Show.
The exhibit will run April 2 through May 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Art Loft.
The gala opening will be part of the Second Saturday Art Walk, April 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the special speaker’s program at 2 p.m.
Art may be two- or three-dimensional in any art medium, and must not exceed 500 square inches. It should be professionally presented and ready to display. Deliver the art to the Astoria Art Loft, 106 Third St. (above Dots ‘N Doodles), on Tuesday, March 26, through Thursday, March 28, between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
CALLING ALL ARTISTS
WANTED: ARTWORK ON NORTH COAST BIRDS
