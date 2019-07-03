GEARHART — Trail’s End Art Association is offering a one-week camp July 22-26 for kids between 2nd and 8th grade.
The camp will explore art media through a combination of classroom and hands-on experiences.
Children will be encouraged to work at their own pace, within instructor parameters, to create several pieces. Finished works will include — but are not limited to — a paper bowl, a hand-decorated wooden box with a sculptured top, watercolor-rendered animal paintings, graffiti art and fused glass based on O’Keefe, Mondrian Matisse and Yoyo Kusama.
Weather permitting, sun-painting and additional mark-making techniques requiring sunny weather will also be explored.
Campers will also be shown techniques to display their completed work professionally, using mattes and frames as appropriate. A goal is to provide campers with a space to display their art during the Gala Artist’s Reception for the Annual Judged Show the following week.
Cost is $160, including all materials. Instruction is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, contact Janet Nelson Hutchings at 503-739-3953 or janet@wcartisans.com. Registration and mandatory forms for parents to complete are available at bit.ly/2Xd6eyj or at the Gallery, 656 A St., Gearhart.
