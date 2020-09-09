MANZANITA — Fulcrum Community Resources is raffling a painting to raise funds for Nehalem Valley businesses.
The piece, titled “Allow Me as I Am,” is by local artist Shaukya Dekker. The painting is worth $3,400.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 each by cash or check at the Manzanita Visitors Center, 31 Laneda Ave. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets will be sold until Sept. 26.
