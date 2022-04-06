ASTORIA — The April Astoria Art Walk will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Astoria School of Ballet, 342 10th St.
Astoria School of Ballet will host a scavenger hunt in downtown Astoria from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Visit the Liberty Theatre for a map and directions to join in. Participants who complete the hunt will receive a voucher for free popcorn at showings of “Thumbelina.”
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Featuring watercolor paintings and prints by Ann Rothan. The artist began drawing angels in central Oregon, where her home overlooked the Cascade mountains.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St. #205
With Mother’s Day approaching, find journals, decorative pillows, cards, new original paintings, photographs and prints by artist and owner Connie Dillon.
Ashriver Woodworks, 229 14th St.
Specializing in epoxy furniture, home decor and reclaimed furniture. Also featuring a first anniversary celebration with live music and refreshments.
Astoria Art Loft, 106 3rd St.
Quilts, quilts and more quilts! Featuring paintings in fabric by artists from the North Coast. Artist demonstrations will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Astoria Brewing Co. Taproom on 12th, 119 12th St.
Featuring Astoria photographer Tracy Phinney, whose work is inspired by nature and landscapes. She also photographs families, groups and portraits.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Astoria Visual Arts presents “Secrets of the Slow Dimension,” a collaborative installation featuring four regional artists. Agnes Field uses electrical signals of plants to create music, Jessica Schleif uses clay from landslides and locus wood for green installations, Kayla Fermin makes maps of local waterways and Sara Moen presents portraits of local ecosystems.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Featuring “Internal Logic,” a new book and exhibition from Maggie Taylor, as well as continuing shows by Sally Squires and Michéle Landsaat.
Brut Wine Bar, 240 10th St.
Local scenes by Shelby Chandler will be on display, featuring regional character in both gritty and scenic landscapes, printed onto panels of wood.
Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
Presenting “Between the Sea and Solid Ground,” a new show featuring woodblock prints of coastal landscapes from Karina Andrews. Also showing “She and Sky,” a new ceramic collection from Tammy Harden. Andrews will present her print process at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Cargo, 241 11th St.
Introducing Variegata Exotic Plants, which will be on site to answer plant questions. Also featuring photography that looks back on the early days of the pandemic, to empty spaces, quiet reminders of uncertainty.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Local photographer Don Frank looks back on unoccupied spaces during the pandemic in the new series “The Lost Winter.”
Munktiki, 1241 Duane St.
Featuring new paintings in the gallery’s “100 Faces” series.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Featuring new work alongside paintings and watercolors of landscapes, figures and surreal scenes. The gallery will also continue to show “Strata and Pipe,” a series by Paul Polson.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Oregon artist Christopher St. John presents “The Liminal,” an exhibition of wood fired stoneware sculptures and vessels accompanied by drawings made of soot and wood ash from the firing process. Also featuring “Condensed Milk,” a show of mixed media collages from Astoria artist Matthew Palmgren. Artists will be in house from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The Labor Temple, 934 Duane St.
Featuring over a dozen oil on canvas works by local cityscape painter John Wesley Willis, including local scenes and new works. Meet the artist on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Rusty Dahlia, 1062 Marine Drive
The Rusty Dahlia is a gift and home decor store. Featuring new and favorite paints by Annie Sloan.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Inspired by the ancient art form of quilling, Kim Nickens creates with only paper, glue and a small rolling tool.
Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive
Wander through the boutique into the Weird Sisters Outlands. Featuring ukulele by Jaclyn LaMar, zines by Seth Adams and singing chairs by Joey Altruda.
