SEASIDE – Join the Calvary Episcopal Church at 503 N Holladay Drive for its annual holiday bazaar. The event runs from 4-6 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Dessert and beverages will be available.
Lunch is available for purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes shrimp chowder or hearty soup with bread, hot dogs and a variety of pies.
Homemade baked goods and candy will be featured at the bazaar including cookies, breads, fudge, fruit cakes, soup mixes, jam and other gourmet items.
In addition, the bazaar will offer kitchen items, home decor for holiday entertaining and gift giving, gift bags, stained glass pieces, vintage linens and a “gently used” table.
Raffle tickets may be purchased for $1 each or six for $5 for a Christmas quilt created by Judy Woodmansee of Seaside. The winner need not be present for the drawing.
Funds raised from the bazaar allows the church to work on special projects and donate to charities in Clatsop County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.