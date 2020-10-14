MANZANITA — Hoffman Center for the Arts is showing a show titled “Word & Image” through Oct. 25.
The show can be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in the gallery, 594 Laneda Ave.
The show features 24 collaborations from the project, pairing 12 North Coast artists and 12 writers who created original work, each in response to the other’s.
This marks the fifth time the gallery has presented the show.
