CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Arts Association’s 18th annual summer art camp will be held virtually this year from Aug. 3 through Aug. 7.
The camp is usually held in person but instead will be virtual this year in order to follow the state’s guidelines on group gatherings and day camps.
Registration for the camp will open later this month at cannonbeacharts.org/kidsprograms. Programs will be open to all ages.
Some scholarships are available for children. To apply for a scholarship, email artcamp@cannonbeacharts.org.
