NASELLE, Wash. — Hear music from violinist Kim Angelis and pianist Jennifer Goodenberger, including two new compositions, at a 3 p.m. Sunday concert at the Naselle Community Center.
Angelis, a composer and violin virtuoso who lives in Naselle, has been highlighted on NBC coverage of the 2000 Olympic Games.
Goodenberger, of Astoria, has released eight albums over a performance career that spans more than 30 years. She has been a concert pianist, musical director for theater, radio programmer, educator and author of a “Subject Guide to Classical Instrumental Music.”
New compositions featured at the show are “Entreat Me Not,” a violin and piano duet written by Angelis and “This I Believe,” a stirring anthem written by Jennifer Goodenberger. Also on the setlist are local favorites like “Lavender Farm,” a musical tribute to the Painted Lady Lavender Farm in Ilwaco.
The concert will be followed by refreshments downstairs. For more information, call 360-484-3602 or visit www.facebook.com/nasellecc.
