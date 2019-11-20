RAYMOND, Wash. – Sunday Afternoon Live is pleased to announce Birch Pereira & The Gin Joints. The show will happen at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Raymond Theater, 323 3rd St.
The lively band was born out of the love for the early years of swing, Americana and vintage rock ‘n’ roll, reminiscent of the days of speakeasies, honky-tonks and road houses.
Tickets are $15 at the door or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre, Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at sundayafternoonlive.org or at 360-836-4419.
