LONG BEACH — The Peninsula Arts Center will present Tony Furtado and Luke Price on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Furtado is a soulful singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He plays the banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele.
Price is also a multi-instrumentalist. He’s known for his rhythm and technical skills.
The two will play classic Americana roots music, as well as modern songs.
Admission is $20. The concert will be held at the center, 504 Pacific Ave. N. Tickets are available online at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 360-901-0962. Concerts benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation.
