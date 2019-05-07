All Gordon Lightfoot. All evening

LONG BEACH, Wash. — Enjoy the music of Gordon Lightfoot at a concert by Dick Lappe at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N.
Lappe has been out there playing the music for more than 40 years.
With his pitch-perfect baritone and superb guitar skills he recreates the magic of Lightfoot's songs.
Tickets are $15 at the door, through Brown Paper Tickets, or call Bill at 360-901-0962 or visit www.peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts.
Wine, beer and other refreshments are available for purchase.
Concerts benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.