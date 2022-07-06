It’s easy to love traveling by train. Departing from Istanbul on a winter morning seems magical, but not so when stuck in the mountain snow with a fellow passenger suspected of murder.
In Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel, “Murder on the Orient Express,” that’s just the scenario. This intriguing tale, deftly adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, is now being performed at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse in Cannon Beach.
Christie has a knack for conjuring a potpourri of delicious characters in unusual circumstances. “Murder on the Orient Express” is one of her most colorful plots. Anyone familiar with a Christie story knows that someone will die. Someone else, with uncanny insight, will also solve the crime. This after interviewing many suspects, all of whom have some connection to, and likely a perfectly good reason for, murdering the victim.
In this drama, the skillful detective unraveling the mystery is none other than the ingenious Hercule Poirot. “It’s going to be so fun,” play director Jenni Tronier said. “Ken Ludwig’s script uses all the Agatha Christie elements to wonderful effect, the setting, the characters, and dialogue.”
Historic fashions, imagined and executed by Cannon Beach costume designer Judith Light, will add to the intrigue. Meanwhile Poirot, winding his meticulous his way through the suspects, will be in the capable hands of veteran actor John Hoff.
“We’re lucky to have such a solid actor base,” Tronier said. “There is so much talent in the area that we never have a problem with casting.”
She notes that productions take commitment. Having experience both as an actor and director, Tronier is up for the task. She and her husband, Ryan Hull, became involved in the theater scene after co-founding Phenomenon Productions, generating theatrical performances in New York before moving to Oregon in 2005.
“When an actor agrees to do a show, as director, I give my vision for the show as a whole,” Tronier said. “I may have guidance or a conversation about my perspective, but I try to let the actors know that they know their character inside and out better than I do. Sometimes from a particular direction from me an actor might say, ‘you know, I don’t think my character would do that.’ I like the give and take,” she added.
For the Coaster Theatre Playhouse, this production also comes at a monumental time. This year is the venue’s 50th, celebrated through special events and community favorite productions.
“We are a little busy,” Tronier said. “It’s really nice that no matter what experience our actors have, everyone is so dedicated to putting on the best show. It’s exciting to see it all come together.”
