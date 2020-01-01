Contemporary fantasy has a top-flight new writer with the debut of “The Library of the Unwritten.” A.J. Hackwith is the pen name of the Seattle author who previously has written science fiction/romance e-books as Ada Harper.
This latest effort is an intricately conceived, action-oriented story that is also philosophically rich.
Claire is the head librarian of the Library of the Unwritten. Situated in a quiet corner of Hell, the Unwritten Wing contains a vast collection of stories that have been left unfinished by their authors.
Claire’s job mostly entails routine manuscript maintenance. Occasionally she is called upon to wrangle unruly characters back into line when they try striking out on their own and leaving their incomplete stories behind — but usually they don’t get far.
That all changes when Leto, a nervous young demon, comes with news that a runaway character has escaped all the way back to Earth, perhaps trying to reconnect with his still-living author.
Claire embarks on a mission to retrieve the character. She takes Leto with her, as well as her trusty assistant, a blue-skinned muse named Brevity.
They locate the AWOL character, but while on Earth they also have a charged encounter with a fallen angel who is trying to work his way back into Heaven’s good graces. Ramiel is on a quest to find the missing Codex Gigas, or Devil’s Bible. This is a vital weapon in the power struggle between Heaven and Hell, and he believes this motley band from Hell’s Unwritten Wing is in possession of it.
Unless readers are already well versed in Biblical stories and mythological arcana, some of these plot details will be perplexing, at least in a first read-through.
But there’s still plenty of entertainment value for readers who hang on for what ensues — a rollicking chase through a series of dangerously bickering after-realms. Along the way, Claire and her band encounter raven warriors, Vikings, faceless horrors and bloodthirsty hellhounds.
Woven into this tapestry of warring realms and conniving spirits, author Hackwith offers contemplations on politics, courage and virtue.
A particularly neat device is the inclusion, at the beginning of every chapter, of philosophical entries from a log maintained and added to by previous librarians who served stints in the Unwritten Wing.
Their views vary, sometimes significantly, but they encompass a marvelous array of thought around the value of preserving and trying to understand all kinds of stories. The point is also made that stories can help us confront our fears. Imagination can be a powerful tool.
As for pat answers and moral certitude, here’s what Hero, the escapee from an unfinished manuscript, has to say: “Rebellion is easy…. Being right is easy, but then ruling is… complicated.”
Not only does Hackwith provide rich food for thought, she also develops appealing characters and has a knack for lively dialogue.
Word is that “The Library of the Unwritten” is the first book in a planned series. Good! The after-realms have some unfinished business to attend to.
The Bookmonger is Barbara Lloyd McMichael, who writes this weekly column focusing on the books, authors and publishers of the Pacific Northwest. Contact her at bkmonger@nwlink.com
