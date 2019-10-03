ASTORIA — A beginning acting class with Karen Bain will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pier Pressure Productions, located at 1015 Commercial St. The class will start on Oct. 7 and goes for six weeks. The cost is $100. Call 971-704-4678 to register.
The class consists of technical fundamentals and the search for truth. This is an intensive class. Students will be asked to memorize, read plays and rehearse outside of class. Class size is limited to 12 students. The class will have a positive, fun and supportive environment.
