ASTORIA — Enjoy an afternoon of flute, piano and violin from the combined efforts of popular local musicians Jennifer Goodenberger, Shelley Loring and Kim Angelis.
The trio will debut “Winter Serenade” at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1103 Grand Ave.
From the bluster of a powerful storm to the quietness of freshly fallen snow, the program will focus on music with a wintery theme. Compositions by J.S. Bach, Gabriel Faure, Astor Piazzolla, Jennifer Goodenberger, Kim Angelis and traditional Celtic masters will be featured.
Each performer contributes a long history of professional music-making to the trio.
