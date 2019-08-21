ASTORIA – Jewels Curnow, a team of two, will present their one of a kind art jewelry pieces at a trunk show at Imogen Gallery on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 12-4 p.m.
Enjoy a champagne reception while learning directly from these master jewelers what is involved with the creation of each unique piece.
Robbie and Chantay Curnow are known for using innovative setting and casting techniques, creating a distinct look that is unique to their work. Many of their designs incorporate a primitive style of casting utilizing cuttlefish bone, creating unique texture and one-of-a-kind original pieces. Robbie also custom blends many of his own alloys and hand selects all of the gemstones used. The randomly set sapphires, diamonds and rubies embellish each piece in a rugged yet sophisticated composition, appearing to be created from some kind of geological event such as the force of glacial compression. The natural and organic sense of design is something that comes from a calculated consideration of geometry and proportions occurring in nature, as well as years of technical study, including tutelage from Robbie’s own grandfather who was also a skilled jeweler. Robbie and Chantay still utilize tools handed down from his grandfather to create their own distinct designs.
The gallery is located at 240 11th St. in Astoria.
For more information, call Teri Sund at 503-468-0620 or visit imogengallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.