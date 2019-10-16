ASTORIA – Poet and author Jim Dott will read from his new poetry collection, “Another Shore,” Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Astoria Library, 450 10th St.
“Another Shore” is the story of a young woman who hears voices from another realm. After her arrival in New England in 1620, she loses her family. Already an outsider in her own community, she is drawn to the natives of this new place, both human and animal. Others watch out for her, and their tale is revealed through the poems.
Dott, a retired elementary school teacher who taught in Knappa, Clatskanie, Arch Cape, and Malaysia, is now based in Astoria.
For more information, call 503-325-7323 or visit astorialibrary.org.
