ASTORIA — Known as one half of the HiiH Lights, craftsman and artist Lâm Quãng steps into a new territory of storytelling. On Thursday, 7 p.m. at KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Lâm Quãng presents “Stand Up Tragedy,” retelling the stories of leaving a war torn country and living the “American Dream.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door. Beer and wine is available.
Quãng was born in a small village outside of Pleiku and later then lived in Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, the three to four years prior to leaving. It was 1975 and the last day of the war. Quãng was 15. “ I left with my mother and 2 younger brothers on the last plane to leave the airport before the chaos ensued,” he said. “We left 4 other siblings behind to endure the aftermath of the Communist take over.”
The impetus for his story reflects the present refugees fleeing their country looking for safety and security and a better life.
Join Quãng in Stand Up Tragedy, Thursday.
