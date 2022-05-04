A season of art in Cannon Beach

Spring in Cannon Beach may bring bright skies or grey squalls, sometimes both within a single hour, but each year the season reliably brings art.
Galleries showcase their featured artists’ latest works during the annual Spring Unveiling Arts Festival, curating exhibitions and introducing new collections over the course of one weekend.
This weekend, visitors are invited to collect passport stamps from each participating gallery as they browse through the festival. Those that visit at least five galleries will be entered to win one of 10 gift certificates, redeemable at any of the featured sites.
Icefire Glassworks
Showcasing marine life in glass by Jeff and Heather Thompson, Icefire Glassworks will host a demonstration by the couple on Friday at 4 p.m. The gallery will also feature new pieces from “Strata,” a collection of layered glass works from Mark Gordon, as well as abstract pattern selections from David Haberer.
Continuing a spring tradition, the gallery will also host a breakfast reception on Saturday at 9 a.m., featuring light refreshments from Sea Level Bakery. Following the reception, Gordon will give a demonstration, assisted by Jim Kingwell.
On Sunday at 10 a.m., the gallery will host a morning of mimosas, cookies and conversations with artists, followed by a demonstration from Haberer.
Northwest by Northwest Gallery
Celebrating 35 years in Cannon Beach, Northwest by Northwest Gallery will present new additions to its collection of bronze sculptures by Georgia Gerber, large-scale prints from photographer Christopher Burkett and figurative bronze pieces from sculptor Ann Flemings.
The gallery will also host exhibitions and artists at work throughout the weekend, beginning with a visit from Cannon Beach painter Hazel Schlesinger on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the gallery’s sculpture garden. On Saturday, Northwest by Northwest will host contemporary sculptor Ivan McLean alongside mixed media artist Harro Art and painter Laura O’Brien from 1 to 3 p.m.
Each of the gallery’s featured artists connects with the land through their work, be it through salmon habitat advocacy by Harro, marine garden paintings from O’Brien or Indigenous land acknowledgment from architect and bronze sculptor Don Stastny.
Images of the West
Resident nature photographer Randall J. Hodges will host a discussion of his latest work at Images of the West, which features Hodges’ bright and colorful landscape prints. Many of these are focused on familiar scenes of the North Coast.
Visiting throughout the weekend, Hodges will present on both technique and adventure, telling stories of his recent travels and discussing techniques for printing and displaying photographs. These include print materials such as gallery wrapped canvas, metal and lumachrome acrylic.
Cannon Beach Gallery
Highlighting cycles of rebirth associated with the spring season, Cannon Beach Gallery will host “May Flowers,” an exhibition featuring artists Mary Lyn Gough, Dorota Haber-Lehigh, Mary Suzanne Garvey and Lisa Robinson.
Gough, a gardener and watercolorist, is interested in close perspectives, while Haber-Lehigh’s work explores fragile ecosystems. Garvey has devoted the past decade to painting and writing while Robinson has explored across media, working in collage, mixed media and acrylic paint.
Alongside these artists’ works, the gallery will also host a pop-up exhibition celebrating nurses and healers, featuring pieces from the Lost Art of Nursing Museum in Cannon Beach. The gallery will also celebrate the weekend with a reception allowing guests to enjoy refreshments and meet featured artists on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
White Bird Gallery
A Cannon Beach mainstay for more than 50 years, White Bird Gallery will celebrate the Spring Unveiling Arts Festival by presenting new shows of contemporary glass art as well as abstract seascape works from painter Christopher Mathie.
“Expressions in Glass,” opening on Friday at 4 p.m., will feature the work of three glass artists seeking to explore landscape elements. Jen Fuller will present kiln formed techniques applied to botanical and insect forms, while Joshua Rodine will focus on glass work inspired by Northwest landscapes. Rounding out the trio, Mel Archer will add fused landscapes that celebrate the materiality of glass.
Commemorating 30 years as a studio artist, Mathie will reveal a new painting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by live music from local guitarist Wes Wahrmund. Later, the gallery will host a meet and greet with Mathie and Archer at 4:30 p.m.
Jeffrey Hull Gallery
Also celebrating 35 years in Cannon Beach, Jeffrey Hull Gallery will release several new original watercolors, oil paintings and giclee prints by its namesake resident artist to celebrate the Spring Unveiling Arts Festival.
Hull has been capturing the beauty and energy of land and sea on the North Coast for nearly five decades. To celebrate these milestones alongside the festival, Hull will release new works at 5 p.m. on Friday, followed by a reception. On Saturday at 11 a.m., Hull will reveal new prints, with extended gallery hours through the evening offered to enjoy the new works.
Bronze Coast Gallery
Hosting sculptors Melissa Cooper and Jason Frederick-Law alongside painter Linda Wilder, Bronze Coast Gallery will offer a reception on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., with unveilings of new work beginning at 5 p.m.
Cooper works in bronze, sculpting birds and wildlife, while Frederick-Law’s interest lies in boats and maritime themes. Wilder’s acrylics add bright, colorful hues, featuring impressionist landscapes. All three artists will visit the gallery throughout the weekend.
DragonFire Gallery
Representing a range of artists with a strong local focus, DragonFire Gallery will host artist receptions and demonstrations accompanied by live music.
Painters and woodworkers Chuck Gumpert, Richard Nevels, Penny Forrest and Wendy Givens will be on site throughout Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Gumpert’s painting styles range from abstract and contemporary to colorful landscape works, while Nevels creates wooden boxes with intriguing bark, grain and growth patterns.
The gallery will also host an exhibition on Friday at 4 p.m., featuring music from John Silliman Dodge. Unveiling will begin on Saturday at 3 p.m., followed by a demonstration alongside music from James “Bucky” Pottschmidt. On Sunday at 11 a.m., working artists will be accompanied by music selections from Jason Okamoto, followed by a raffle drawing in support of sea turtle conservation efforts. The drawing winner will receive a glass salmon sculpture made by Andy Nichols.
Archimedes Gallery
Presenting “Flotsam,” a group show in celebration of Spring Unveiling, Archimedes Gallery will feature works by Nicole Gustafsson, Martin Hsu, Jeannie Lynn Paske, Marika Paz and Ruth Spear. The gallery will host a reception for its featured works on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Miska Studio Gallery
Featuring the work of resident artist Miska Salemann, Cannon Beach’s newest gallery will show exciting new works by Salemann alongside a selection of guest artists.
An unveiling reception will be held at the gallery on Friday at 3 p.m., featuring a new painting from artist Judy Wise. The reception will be accompanied by a selection of wines from Roshni Vineyard of McMinnville. New work from Salemann’s regularly featured artists will be revealed on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m., followed by a morning yoga session in the gallery at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
