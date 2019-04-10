ASTORIA — The Hermitage Players present “The Astoria Passion Proclamation: The Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Clatsop Community College’s Performing Arts Center, at Franklin Avenue and 16th Street.
Donations will be accepted at the door.
Father David Janes, a retired priest, has produced passion plays annually since he was in seminary.
Passion plays have been staged in various forms for at least 700 years, and in countries as disparate as Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. There has been a revival of interest in these theatrical productions because the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus remain relevant and compelling in every age.
The Hermitage Players production presents the passion as it has been over the centuries, but against a stark, evocative modern setting. The result is a moving experience of the story that is fundamental to Christian faith.
