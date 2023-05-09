Jazz at the Loft, a new music showcase featuring two musicians with regional ties, will arrive this weekend in Uniontown. The event will be hosted at The Loft at the Red Building, a historic stop along the Astoria Riverwalk.
“I’m really looking forward to singing and unleashing the music,” Kelley Shannon, an Astoria-based singer and organizer of the event, said.
Shannon began performing in her teens, playing Friday night jazz sessions at The Pacific Rim, a former Astoria art gallery owned by her mother.
In the years since, she has performed at the Liberty Theatre and has lived and sung in Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C., where she performed at the Kennedy Center.
“I’ve been singing jazz for 20-plus years,” she said, but added that this will be her first time in front of a large crowd in about four years. She’s been practicing every day to get ready for the Saturday show.
Accompanying Shannon will be the George Colligan Piano Trio.
Colligan, a pianist, organist, drummer, trumpeter, teacher and band leader, presents music that ranges from show tunes to funk, 20th-century classical music to free improvised sounds. He is also an assistant professor at Portland State University.
A bistro dinner will be served with the show for guests who purchase a VIP ticket. It’s all ages, but wine and beer wine handed out.
Shannon said she’s especially excited to be hosting the performance at the Red Building on Basin Street, a nod to New Orlelans’ Basin Street, a city known for its jazz music. “It gives me the opportunity to independently create something that is jazz-centric,” she said.
The event joins an impressive lineup of jazz music in Astoria, including the recent Jazz on the River event that featured the Mel Brown B-3 Organ Group in February.
Shannon, who owns Kid Zone Haircuts on Marine Drive, hopes to continue featuring Northwest jazz musicians in similar ongoing events. She also has a handful performances planned for the summer.
“This event is first of many,” she said, adding that she plans for Jazz at the Loft to be a series for jazz lovers to gather in Astoria.
