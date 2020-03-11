When an unscrupulous lawyer swindles a widow out of her life savings, what should she do?
Recruit a business partner and open a bed-and-breakfast inn.
That’s the plot of “A Bag Full of Miracles,” a musical comedy being staged by the Peninsula Players.
The show opens at 7 p.m. March 20, and runs for three weekends at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake Street SE, in Ilwaco.
The show marks Rita Smith's fourteenth time directing. Smith drew on the play's creators, Portland-based Art Age Productions, for another show, “Ain’t Retirement Grand,” years ago.
In "A Bag Full of Miracles," Smith will not only direct but take on a leading role.
“I started looking for a musical with a flexible cast that would be good for our mature cast pool,” Smith said. “Jumping from director to stage keeps my mind jumping. I did not do this by choice, but I have enjoyed the challenge and love being part of this wonderful cast.”
Smith plays a retired teacher who teams up with Lady Anne Windesmeer, played by Bette Lu Krause. Windesmeer is a wealthy widow urgently needing income after a rotten lawyer, played by Bill Clark, has robbed her. Joyce Jones plays a gullible woman who is set up as the lawyer's next victim.
Several loyal Peninsula Players cast members will return for the show. Kevin Perry plays a flamboyant antique dealer, David Immel is a retired surgeon who loves gardening, and Robert Scherrer is a former butler who arrives in odd circumstances and whose demeanor changes significantly during the play.
Rose Power plays a brassy loud-mouth who catches the eye of another colorful character, the Rev. Willie Lincoln Watermaker, a forgetful radio preacher, portrayed by Russ Jones. Sue Skinner plays the radio man’s sidekick.
John Fugitt plays a polyester-clad lottery winner with an irritating laugh. Alecia Crawford portrays a timid woman with inner beauty, and Hilltop Middle School seventh-graders Aarin Hygaard and John Stone play her sons. Fugitt, Deborah Perry and Dixie Wood appear as radio technicians. Joyce Jones and Gretchen Goodson fill the show's other roles.
The play breaks new ground for the troupe because the music provided by Art Age Productions is digital, meaning longtime keyboardist Barbara Bate is not part of the Peninsula Players team this time.
Smith commended Bryan Foster, who has coordinated the music for the production. She has also enjoyed the added dimension of being able to contact playwright Tom Northam with questions.
“We sent (Tom) a picture and he said he admired our set,” Smith said.
Scherrer, the assistant director, agreed that has been an unusual and welcome addition to the rehearsal process.
“It has been so thrilling to have a playwright talk with us,” Scherrer said.
As opening night loomed, Smith reflected on the joys of staging the show.
“There is a special cast bond that develops during the months of rehearsals that I am fortunate to be a part of,” Smith said.
Perry agreed. He retired after 36 years with the U.S. Postal Service and works part-time at Okie’s Thriftway Market in Ocean Park.
He became hooked on amateur theater after being cast as Schroeder in the Players’ production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Since then, he has acted in five shows, including the coveted role of Dick Deadeye, the villain in the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “HMS Pinafore” last spring.
“It’s opened up a whole world for me,” Perry said. “It’s great to have fun with all these nice people.”
