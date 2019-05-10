The Columbia River Symphony presents two family-friendly concerts on Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, titled "Symphonic Stories: A Whale of a Dream."
The story surrounds a friendly white whale as he searches for the courage to dream big and overcome his fears in life. The artwork is provided by emerging artist and musician Melissa Lagerquist (local Warrenton resident and flautist), and is beautifully paired with the story and the thoughtful, and at times intense symphonic music performed by the Columbia River Symphony. Both concerts will have the paintings available, and projected onto a big screen, as well as the story read by a special guest narrator.
Creativity is such an integral part of learning and provides everyone with an opportunity to express themselves, that combining writing, artwork, and music makes for a comfortable fit. The great creativity provided by the youth and adults for "Symphonic Stories" is astonishingly, absurdly, rationally and irrationally powerful, and CRS is proud to provide these two free concerts to the public.
The concerts are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at North Coast Family Fellowship church in Seaside, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Clatsop Community College's Patriot Hall in Astoria. The Sunday concert is on Mother’s Day & the symphony will be providing all mom’s with a special gift for their attendance. Both family-friendly concerts are free, but donations are welcome.
Website: www.columbiariversymphony.org
Phone: 503-836-2198
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.