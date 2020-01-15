CANNON BEACH — Fisherpoets from the North Coast will read original poetry and sing tunes at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N Hemlock St. This is a free event.
Featured will be Jon Broderick, Dave Densmore, Geno Leech, Rob Seitz and Jay Speakman. Their readings are part of the library’s NW Author Series.
All the poets are regular presenters at the annual FisherPoets Gathering in Astoria. This year’s gathering will be Feb. 28 to March 1.
Jon Broderick, of Cannon Beach, and Jay Speakman, of Gearhart, have long been planners of the FisherPoets Gathering, which Broderick started in 1998. Since then the Gathering has grown to include roughly 100 poets, singers and storytellers who write about their lives and observations as fishers.
