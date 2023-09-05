ASTORIA — Astoria’s Second Saturday Art Walk, a monthly celebration of visual art, music and writing, will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments, drinks and treats will be offered throughout the city’s downtown blocks.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Celebrating three years in Astoria after moving from Seaside, this gallery offers nooks and a loft filled with works in various mediums from 25 artists. A few vintage pieces from private collectors will also be available.
Astoria Art Loft, 106 Third St.
This location will welcome Jacelyn Pearson, a guest painter, whose works depict old vehicles. Also featured is a September exhibit by resident artists.
Astoria Brewing Co. Taproom, 1196 Marine Drive
Showing ink drawing, painting, collage, origami and prints together as mixed media by Rigel Ross in “Love, Passion and Fear.” Ross, who has lived in the Northwest for 30 years, highlights the joy of love and the grip that fear holds. His prints and originals will be available.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St.
Featuring “Lush Moments,” a collection of simple works on canvas that capture the essence of each season. Find landscapes, wildlife images and flowers, also in prints, on journals and in cards.
Astoria Studio Collective, 372 10th St.
Through a scientific-like method, Rebecca Fries’ and Deanna Antony’s work holds an organic quality, utilizing process, selective elements and the vernacular nature of color to communicate abstract ideas.
In the exhibit “Petri Dish,” Fries will show works on paper while Antony will show soft sculptures. Both artists live and work in Astoria. In this exhibit, enjoy a whimsical and captivating space of color, pattern, texture and form.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
“Bearing Witness” is a series of 19 oil paintings, structured after the Stations of the Cross. In the 62 days from her diagnosis with a brain tumor in 2022 to her departure, Charis Barasch — a devout Christian — manifested her theology in this series.
The exhibit expresses in words and text what was revealed to her husband of 33 years, Philip Barasch, in her final weeks. This exhibition embodies both a final wish and an act of unconditional love between husband and wife.
Bridge & Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom, 1390 Duane St.
A citizen of Astoria and a child of the world, Rob Burns, of Big Eye Imagination, will bring a collection of works to this location.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
This gallery will present mixed media encaustic works by Shannon Amidon, whose exhibition, “Florilegium,” is inspired by the beauty of the plant and floral realm on the 4.5-acre landscape she inhabits near Troutdale.
Brut Wine Bar, 240 10th St.
Showing images by local photographer Tracy Phinney, featuring macro photography and other creative touches.
Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
Presenting “Fractal Visionaries,” a show by Latoya Lovely and Alex Valle and curated by Leah Kohlenberg. Portland artists Lovely and Valle don’t know each other. However, when Kohlenberg was asked to curate the September show they both came to her mind.
They see the world similarly, in tiny, delicate, disparate pieces, with everything made up of tiny parts. The show opens at 5 p.m., with the curator present to discuss the work.
Forsythea, 1124 Commercial St.
Continuing an exhibition of three local artists. Featuring Brianne Janes’ scenes of Oregon in oil on canvas, Seasons Kaz Sparks’ watercolors and ink drawing prints, and Forsythea founder Patricia Fagerland’s botanicals set against familiar landscapes.
Gallery on Pier 39, 100 39th St.
Artist Jen Hoff works with mixed media, inspired by people and nature. Nature became especially influential in her art after moving to the Oregon Coast. See her works during her show “Oregon in My Heart” at this location on Astoria’s Pier 39.
Gathered Bakeshop & Market, 512 12th St.
Showing art from a series of three children’s summer camps. Art Room and Astoria Visual Arts partnered for the second year to provide art camps, a space for kids to explore materials and processes they may not have access to in their classroom setting.
Three camps were held at Fort Stevens State Park. The first week focused on printmaking, the second week on the use of repurposed materials beginning with a beach cleanup and the third week on three-dimensional pieces using techniques like assembling, molding and casting.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Presenting a new collection of oil paintings by Darren Orange, delving further into abstraction. Within the series “Paracosm,” Orange continues with his bold and energetic style, employing movement synonymous with dance and filling our new exhibition space with color and energy.
Working primarily in watercolor, Justin L’Amie brings a new series of paintings portraying flora and fauna in whimsical and spontaneous composition. L’Amie is from Astoria and began his art studies at Clatsop Community College.
LightBox Photographic Gallery, 1045 Marine Drive
Julie Moore makes many of her prints from her Holga camera and her iPhone using the polymer-photogravure process. Moore’s images, shown in the exhibit “Luminosity: An Elemental Conversation,” share the way she sees the world — its tenderness, beauty, loss and aging.
Made in Astoria, 1269 Commercial St.
Morrison Pierce, of Astoria, shares his latest work at this new gallery space. Pierce’s work is an observation of the past that aims to predict the future.
A contemporary painter who shows his work internationally, Pierce uses current and personal events to fuel his creative process, often blending macabre or dystopian scenes with absurdity and humor. “Neon Shadows” continues in this vein, offering an artist’s reflection.
Old Things and Objects, 1144 Commercial St.
Showing vintage Northwest maritime art, including paintings, signed prints, pottery, Native American jewelry, vintage clothing, military items, books and records.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
This gallery welcomes its first guest artist, Lisa Ackerman, who will show oil paintings and prints of the sea, river and area landscapes featuring surreal and peaceful moments, including appearances by legendary and influential beings.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
“Fairy Tale” is a series of invented portraits and an invitation to enter the enchanted world of Jane Terzis. Many of us had imaginary friends in our childhood, but Terzis had a private club.
She began painting people when she was 4 years old and never stopped. Her paintings of fictional children depict characters brimming with life and full of distinctive personalities. Terzis often adds context with landscape elements and background figures to add situational drama.
Jill McVarish turns back the clock to the 1970s in “Welcome to the Hotel California.” With her signature twist of humor, she focuses on the darker aspects of lifestyles in this storied decade and teases with playful musical references. Each painting draws its title and theme from a popular song. RiverSea Gallery will host an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m., with music from John Orr and Clarence Robinson.
Umpqua Bank, 1122 Duane St.
When Peg Johnson saw a woman in Greenwich Village throwing a pot on a kick wheel, she knew she was going to be a potter. Two years later, she took a class and now, decades later, especially loves the challenge of the raku process.
In raku, pieces are decorated with stains, glazes and textural treatments. Pots are put in an outdoor kiln with temperatures reaching 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, then removed immediately. The red-hot pieces are nearly translucent as they are plunged into a container of combustible material.
There, they burst into flame starting the reduction process. The lid is placed on the container, causing a loss of oxygen. This turns the clay black and affects the glazes in exciting and unpredictable ways. Results are one of a kind.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Local artist Ronni Harris joins the artists at this gallery with quilted paintings of iconic Astoria landscapes. Her work is hand-painted, quilted and embellished to bring to life the details of the scene she’s recreating.
Xanadu Astoria, 1104 Marine Drive
Hosting an inaugural show featuring Jaz North Coast, a local artist and muralist. Inspired by the people of Astoria and the nature that surrounds it, this series, called “Apathetic Visitors,” is inspired by summer tourists.
