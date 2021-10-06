ASTORIA — The Finnish Brotherhood Auxiliary will serve laksloda to-go in lieu of an in-person event this year.
The harvest meal includes laksloda, a traditional salmon and potato casserole, beets, beans, fresh bread and apple crisp. The cost for the meal is $15 per person.
The auxiliary asks diners to preorder meals by calling 503-440-9002 before Oct. 14. Pick-up for the meals will be Oct. 16 behind the Suomi Hall at 244 West Marine Dr., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.