Bette Lu Krause is eager for people to sample a varied palette on the Long Beach Peninsula.
She and Nancy Elwood, co-chairs of the Peninsula Arts Association fall open studio tour, are eager for visitors and residents to visit artists’ workshops scattered from Ilwaco, Washington, to the tip of the peninsula in Surfside.
The event will take place after Thanksgiving, on Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fifteen locations are featured in Surfside, Ocean Park, Long Beach, Seaview and Ilwaco.
‘Uplifting’ for artists
Krause, Elwood and their creative neighbors will display their work on the tour. Krause creates expressionist nature paintings, mostly acrylics on canvas or boards; Nancy and Wes Elwood offer upcycled art, horseshoe and fairy gardens, as well as photography.
As the tour approaches, artists who usually work in private have a deadline to tidy their studios for visitors.
“I don’t want people in my studio when I am working because it affects your concentration,” laughed Krause. “But the tour is really a special thing for the artist — to have these times to communicate with visitors and have them express how they feel about their art and why they like it. It is really uplifting as an artist.”
Art has always flourished on the scenic Long Beach Peninsula with painters eager to capture the colors of the beach, dunes and ocean. In recent years, more carvers and metal artists have moved to Long Beach to display and sell their creations.
The Peninsula Arts Association began as an informal gathering of local artists in the 1970s, but it wasn’t until 1996 that a group incorporated as a nonprofit. Two art shows in that first year featured 50 artists.
Krause operated the Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park some years ago with partner Sue Raymond, who later bought her out. She noted that Bay Avenue features 50 artists; Bold gallery in Long Beach has about 40 and SkyWater Ventures in Ilwaco is well stocked.
“There are a lot of artists here,” Krause said.
Raymond promotes art year-round, but savors the studio tours to raise the profile of area artists.
“You can be the most talented person in the world, but if no one knows it you are going to die poor,” she said.
‘Dedicated’
The group has hosted spring and fall art shows and open studio tours prior to COVID-19. They also have funded a $1,000 arts education scholarship to encourage talented area students, and have provided supplies to Ocean Beach and Naselle schools. Chalk art activities at summer festivals, plus ornaments for Santa’s workshop in Ocean Park and matting art at Ocean Park Elementary School has earned the group applause.
This summer’s studio tour attracted considerable visitors as events begin resuming. The 15 venues include several places where multiple artists’ work will be displayed.
Krause said the upcoming event is deliberately scheduled Thanksgiving weekend to target people who live elsewhere but stay in their second homes with family for the holidays.
“We have a dedicated group of visitors who have been coming for 14 years,” she said. “There are people who come every year. It’s usually raining, but it is a great way to go to places you have never been and go around with all with the family.”
More ahead
The Rotary Club of SW Pacific County Peninsula and Wellspring Family Services/Willapa Behavioral Health have chipped in cash to support activities. The group also received a $1,500 gift from the U.S. Department of Education through the pandemic CARES Act, which funds a nationwide educational emergency relief fund.
The group also wants people to put April 1 on their calendars for spring art shows in Long Beach.
