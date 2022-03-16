The winners of the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards, as well as runners-up and honorable mentions, were determined by the nominations and votes of Coast Weekend readers. Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees and winners!
BUSINESS
Best Antique Store
1. Vintage Hardware
2. Farmhouse Funk
3. Phog Bounders Antique Mall
Best Apartments
1. The Illahee Apartments
2. The Astor Building
3. Yacht Club Apartments
Best Art Gallery
1. BOLD Coffee, Art & Framing
2. RiverSea Gallery
3. Don Nisbett Art Gallery
Best Barbershop
1. Eleventh Street Barber
2. Kut & Shave Barbers
3. Barella’s Barber Shop
Best Bookstore
1. Lucy’s Books
2. Time Enough Books
3. Godfather’s Books
Best Customer Service
1. Astoria Co+op
2. BOLD Coffee, Art & Framing
3. The DEPOT Restaurant
Best Dance Studio
1. Astoria Arts and Movement Center
2. Encore Dance Studio
3. Beach Ballet
Best Day Spa
1. Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa
2. Adrift Hotel, Wild Roots Movement & Massage (tie)
3. Watershed Wellness
Best Florist
1. Nansen Florals
2. Bloomin Crazy Floral
3. Erickson Floral Co.
Best Garden Center
1. Brim’s Farm & Garden
2. Basket Case Greenhouse
3. Dennis’ 7 Dees
Best Gift Shop
1. BOLD Coffee, Art & Framing
2. Finn Ware
3. Luminari Arts
Best Grocery Store
1. Astoria Co+op
2. Main Street Market
3. Okie’s Thriftway Market
Best Home Improvement Store
1. City Lumber Co.
2. Jack’s Country Store
3. Oman and Son Builder’s Supply
Best Hotel
1. Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa
2. Hotel Elliott
3. Bowline Hotel
Best Live Theater
1. Liberty Theatre
2. Astor Street Opry Company
3. Ten Fifteen Theater
Best Marijuana Dispensary
1. Sweet Relief Astoria, Freedom Market (tie)
2. Five Zero Trees
3. Mr. Nice Guy
Best Radio Station
1. Coast Community Radio
2. Clammy 99.7
3. The Bridge 94.9 FM
Best Salon
1. Salon Boheme
2. Carol’s Salon
3. Azure Salon & Spa
Best Seafood Market
1. South Bay Wild Fish House
2. FishStix Seafood Market
3. Fishpeople Seafood at Ilwaco Landing
Best Thrift Shop
1. All Seasons Resale
2. Weird Sisters Freak Boutique
3. Reclamation Marketplace
Best Yoga Studio
1. Wild Roots Movement & Massage
2. Fire Station Yoga
3. RiversZen Ilwaco
DINING
Best Asian Food
1. Nisa’s Thai Kitchen
2. Barbe-Queen
3. Curry & CoCo
Best Bakery
1. Dylan’s Cottage Bakery & Delicatessen
2. Blue Scorcher Bakery & Cafe
3. Cannon Beach Bakery
Best Bar / Brewery
1. Fort George Brewery
2. North Jetty Brewing
3. Buoy Beer Co.
Best Barista
1. Kristy Cross, The Rusty Cup
2. Stephanie Greer, Kiss of Mist Espresso
3. Karlee Sandlin, The Human Bean, Warrenton
Best Bartender
1. Kandi Eros, Moose Lodge 2362
2. Dwayne Smallwood, Bridge & Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom
3. Christina Zamora, Labor Temple Diner & Bar
Best Breakfast
1. Arnie’s Café
2. 42nd Street Cafe & Bistro
3. Labor Temple Diner & Bar
Best Brewpub
1. Fort George Brewery
2. Buoy Beer Co.
3. North Jetty Brewing
Best Burger
1. The DEPOT Restaurant
2. Corral Drive In
3. Portway Tavern
Best Catering
1. The DEPOT Restaurant
2. Good to Go
3. Barbe-Queen
Best Chef
1. Michael Lalewicz, The DEPOT Restaurant
2. Paul Klitsie, MyCovio’s
3. Casey Barella, The Chowder Stop
Best Clam Chowder
1. The Chowder Stop
2. The DEPOT Restaurant
3. Bridgewater Bistro, Captain Bob’s Chowder (tie)
Best Coffee
1. Coffee Girl
2. BOLD Coffee, Art and Framing
3. The Rusty Cup
Best Dessert
1. The DEPOT Restaurant
2. Frite & Scoop
3. Dylan’s Cottage Bakery & Delicatessen
Best Fine Dining
1. The DEPOT Restaurant
2. Carruther’s Restaurant
3. Bridgewater Bistro
Best Fish & Chips
1. Bowpicker Fish and Chips
2. Ship Out Fish & Chips
3. The Chowder Stop
Best Food Cart
1. Bucket Bites
2. Good Bowl, Ship Out Fish & Chips (tie)
3. Surf 2 Soul
Best Frozen Treats
1. Frite & Scoop
2. Scoopers Market
3. Custard King
Best Happy Hour
1. Carruthers Restaurant
2. T. Paul’s Supper Club
3. Silver Salmon Grille
Best Lunch Spot
1. Bucket Bites
2. Lost Roo
3. The Chowder Stop
Best Mexican Food
1. El Catrin Mexican Cuisine
2. El Compadre Restaurant
3. La Cabaña de Raya
Best Pizza
1. Fort George Brewery
2. Fultano’s Pizza, Astoria
3. Geno’s Pizza & Burgers
Best Restaurant for Kids
1. Pig ’N Pancake, Astoria
2. Lost Roo
3. Fultano’s Pizza, Astoria
Best Server
1. Ashley Wassmer, The DEPOT Restaurant
2. Matthew Sites, MyCovio’s
3. Katy Sokol, Bridgewater Bistro
Best Wine Bar
1. Brut Wine Bar
2. WineKraft
3. Bridgewater Bistro
Best Wine Shop
1. Brut Wine Bar
2. WineKraft
3. Peter Pan Market & Deli
ACTIVITIES
Best Birdwatching
1. Cape Disappointment State Park
2. Willapa National Wildlife Refuge
3. Fort Stevens State Park
Best Cheap Date
1. Astoria Riverwalk
2. Astoria Column
3. Cape Disappointment State Park
Best Farmers’ Market
1. Astoria Sunday Market
2. Ilwaco Saturday Market
3. North Coast Food Web
Best Golf Course
1. Astoria Golf & Country Club
2. Peninsula Golf Course
3. Highlands Golf Club
Best Hiking Trail
1. Discovery Trail
2. Fort to Sea Trail
3. Cathedral Tree Trail
Best Local Festival
1. Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival
2. Washington State International Kite Festival
3. Rod Run to the End of the World
Best Local Sports Team
1. Ilwaco Fishermen
2. Astoria Fishermen
3. Warrenton Warriors
Best Museum
1. Columbia River Maritime Museum
2. Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum
3. Marsh’s Free Museum
Best Music Venue
1. Liberty Theatre
2. Peninsula Arts Center
3. Fort George Brewery
Best Neighborhood Park
1. Tapiola Park
2. Shively Park
3. Ilwaco City Park
Best Place to Walk
1. Astoria Riverwalk
2. Discovery Trail
3. Long Beach Boardwalk
Best Place to Watch the Sunrise
1. Astoria Column
2. Oysterville
3. Willapa Bay
Best Place to Watch the Sunset
1. Astoria Column
2. The Wreck of the Peter Iredale
3. Haystack Rock
Best Tourist Attraction
1. Astoria Column
2. Cape Disappointment State Park
3. Columbia River Maritime Museum
