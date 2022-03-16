2021 Readers' Choice Awards

This week’s edition of Coast Weekend celebrates the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The winners of the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards, as well as runners-up and honorable mentions, were determined by the nominations and votes of Coast Weekend readers. Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees and winners!

BUSINESS

Best Antique Store

1. Vintage Hardware

2. Farmhouse Funk

3. Phog Bounders Antique Mall

Best Apartments

1. The Illahee Apartments

2. The Astor Building

3. Yacht Club Apartments

Best Art Gallery

1. BOLD Coffee, Art & Framing

2. RiverSea Gallery

3. Don Nisbett Art Gallery

Best Barbershop

1. Eleventh Street Barber

2. Kut & Shave Barbers

3. Barella’s Barber Shop

Best Bookstore

1. Lucy’s Books

2. Time Enough Books

3. Godfather’s Books

Best Customer Service

1. Astoria Co+op

2. BOLD Coffee, Art & Framing

3. The DEPOT Restaurant

Best Dance Studio

1. Astoria Arts and Movement Center

2. Encore Dance Studio

3. Beach Ballet

Best Day Spa

1. Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa

2. Adrift Hotel, Wild Roots Movement & Massage (tie)

3. Watershed Wellness

Best Florist

1. Nansen Florals

2. Bloomin Crazy Floral

3. Erickson Floral Co.

Best Garden Center

1. Brim’s Farm & Garden

2. Basket Case Greenhouse

3. Dennis’ 7 Dees

Best Gift Shop

1. BOLD Coffee, Art & Framing

2. Finn Ware

3. Luminari Arts

Best Grocery Store

1. Astoria Co+op

2. Main Street Market

3. Okie’s Thriftway Market

Best Home Improvement Store

1. City Lumber Co.

2. Jack’s Country Store

3. Oman and Son Builder’s Supply

Best Hotel

1. Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa

2. Hotel Elliott

3. Bowline Hotel

Best Live Theater

1. Liberty Theatre

2. Astor Street Opry Company

3. Ten Fifteen Theater

Best Marijuana Dispensary

1. Sweet Relief Astoria, Freedom Market (tie)

2. Five Zero Trees

3. Mr. Nice Guy

Best Radio Station

1. Coast Community Radio

2. Clammy 99.7

3. The Bridge 94.9 FM

Best Salon

1. Salon Boheme

2. Carol’s Salon

3. Azure Salon & Spa

Best Seafood Market

1. South Bay Wild Fish House

2. FishStix Seafood Market

3. Fishpeople Seafood at Ilwaco Landing

Best Thrift Shop

1. All Seasons Resale

2. Weird Sisters Freak Boutique

3. Reclamation Marketplace

Best Yoga Studio

1. Wild Roots Movement & Massage

2. Fire Station Yoga

3. RiversZen Ilwaco

DINING

Best Asian Food

1. Nisa’s Thai Kitchen

2. Barbe-Queen

3. Curry & CoCo

Best Bakery

1. Dylan’s Cottage Bakery & Delicatessen

2. Blue Scorcher Bakery & Cafe

3. Cannon Beach Bakery

Best Bar / Brewery

1. Fort George Brewery

2. North Jetty Brewing

3. Buoy Beer Co.

Best Barista

1. Kristy Cross, The Rusty Cup

2. Stephanie Greer, Kiss of Mist Espresso

3. Karlee Sandlin, The Human Bean, Warrenton

Best Bartender

1. Kandi Eros, Moose Lodge 2362

2. Dwayne Smallwood, Bridge & Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom

3. Christina Zamora, Labor Temple Diner & Bar

Best Breakfast

1. Arnie’s Café

2. 42nd Street Cafe & Bistro

3. Labor Temple Diner & Bar

Best Brewpub

1. Fort George Brewery

2. Buoy Beer Co.

3. North Jetty Brewing

Best Burger

1. The DEPOT Restaurant

2. Corral Drive In

3. Portway Tavern

Best Catering

1. The DEPOT Restaurant

2. Good to Go

3. Barbe-Queen

Best Chef

1. Michael Lalewicz, The DEPOT Restaurant

2. Paul Klitsie, MyCovio’s

3. Casey Barella, The Chowder Stop

Best Clam Chowder

1. The Chowder Stop

2. The DEPOT Restaurant

3. Bridgewater Bistro, Captain Bob’s Chowder (tie)

Best Coffee

1. Coffee Girl

2. BOLD Coffee, Art and Framing

3. The Rusty Cup

Best Dessert

1. The DEPOT Restaurant

2. Frite & Scoop

3. Dylan’s Cottage Bakery & Delicatessen

Best Fine Dining

1. The DEPOT Restaurant

2. Carruther’s Restaurant

3. Bridgewater Bistro

Best Fish & Chips

1. Bowpicker Fish and Chips

2. Ship Out Fish & Chips

3. The Chowder Stop

Best Food Cart

1. Bucket Bites

2. Good Bowl, Ship Out Fish & Chips (tie)

3. Surf 2 Soul

Best Frozen Treats

1. Frite & Scoop

2. Scoopers Market

3. Custard King

Best Happy Hour

1. Carruthers Restaurant

2. T. Paul’s Supper Club

3. Silver Salmon Grille

Best Lunch Spot

1. Bucket Bites

2. Lost Roo

3. The Chowder Stop

Best Mexican Food

1. El Catrin Mexican Cuisine

2. El Compadre Restaurant

3. La Cabaña de Raya

Best Pizza

1. Fort George Brewery

2. Fultano’s Pizza, Astoria

3. Geno’s Pizza & Burgers

Best Restaurant for Kids

1. Pig ’N Pancake, Astoria

2. Lost Roo

3. Fultano’s Pizza, Astoria

Best Server

1. Ashley Wassmer, The DEPOT Restaurant

2. Matthew Sites, MyCovio’s

3. Katy Sokol, Bridgewater Bistro

Best Wine Bar

1. Brut Wine Bar

2. WineKraft

3. Bridgewater Bistro

Best Wine Shop

1. Brut Wine Bar

2. WineKraft

3. Peter Pan Market & Deli

ACTIVITIES

Best Birdwatching

1. Cape Disappointment State Park

2. Willapa National Wildlife Refuge

3. Fort Stevens State Park

Best Cheap Date

1. Astoria Riverwalk

2. Astoria Column

3. Cape Disappointment State Park

Best Farmers’ Market

1. Astoria Sunday Market

2. Ilwaco Saturday Market

3. North Coast Food Web

Best Golf Course

1. Astoria Golf & Country Club

2. Peninsula Golf Course

3. Highlands Golf Club

Best Hiking Trail

1. Discovery Trail

2. Fort to Sea Trail

3. Cathedral Tree Trail

Best Local Festival

1. Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival

2. Washington State International Kite Festival

3. Rod Run to the End of the World

Best Local Sports Team

1. Ilwaco Fishermen

2. Astoria Fishermen

3. Warrenton Warriors

Best Museum

1. Columbia River Maritime Museum

2. Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum

3. Marsh’s Free Museum

Best Music Venue

1. Liberty Theatre

2. Peninsula Arts Center

3. Fort George Brewery

Best Neighborhood Park

1. Tapiola Park

2. Shively Park

3. Ilwaco City Park

Best Place to Walk

1. Astoria Riverwalk

2. Discovery Trail

3. Long Beach Boardwalk

Best Place to Watch the Sunrise

1. Astoria Column

2. Oysterville

3. Willapa Bay

Best Place to Watch the Sunset

1. Astoria Column

2. The Wreck of the Peter Iredale

3. Haystack Rock

Best Tourist Attraction

1. Astoria Column

2. Cape Disappointment State Park

3. Columbia River Maritime Museum

