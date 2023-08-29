CHINOOK, Wash. — A series of indoor and outdoor art shows will take place as part of the Chinook Arts & Crafts Festival, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the historic Chinook School.
The festival will focus on artists and craftspeople from around the region. This is a free event. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.friendsofchinookschool.org.
