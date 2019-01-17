ASTORIA — Recology Western Oregon (RWO) and Astoria Visual Arts (AVA) are pleased to announce the fourth round of the Coastal Oregon Artist Residency Program.
Recology and AVA aim to support the creation of art from recycled, repurposed and discarded materials recovered from the Recology Astoria Recycling Depot and Transfer Station. The residency provides the two selected artists with access to discarded materials, a stipend of $1,000 per month for four months, studio space at RWO’s Warrenton-based facility and, at the close of the residency, a public exhibition in Astoria.
By supporting artists who work with recycled materials, RWO and AVA hope to encourage the public to conserve natural resources and promote new ways of thinking about art and the environment. Two four-month residencies will begin June 1 and end Sept. 30.
During their residencies, artists have weekday scavenging privileges at the Astoria Transfer Station and access to a studio space at RWO’s Warrenton office. RWO encourages artists to spend roughly 20 hours per week on their art projects.
Eligibility
The Coastal Oregon Artist Residency is open to local, career-level artists living in Clatsop and Tillamook counties in Oregon and Pacific and Wahkiakum counties in Washington who are working in any style or medium. Applications are not accepted from artists who reside a driving distance of more than an hour from the RWO Astoria Transfer Station. Previous COAR participants are not eligible to apply.
Application Process
Applicants are asked to submit the following materials by March 31:
1. Contact information: Name, address, telephone number, email address.
2. Website address, if available.
3. Resume or C.V.
4. An essay that addresses the following:
• Artist’s Statement.
• Statement of Purpose. Please describe what you plan to work on during the residency and how you will incorporate recycled materials. Additionally, please answer the following questions: What encouraged you to apply for this residency? What medium do you generally work in? What types of tools do you generally work with?
5. Four samples of past work. Please submit high-quality JPEG or similar format. Use DropBox or similar link if images are too large to attach to email.
6. Contact information (phone numbers and email addresses) for two references that can speak to your artistic practice.
All application materials must be submitted electronically to rwoeducationandoutreach@recology.com, with the subject heading “COAR Application.” Paper applications are not accepted.
Artists interested in collaborating on a project must submit individual applications and appropriate work samples, along with a joint description of the work they intend to do at the Residency. An example of a previous collaborative work (either completed or in progress) may also be submitted.
Recology is an employee-owned company that provides integrated services to more than 889,000 residential customers and 112,000 commercial customers in California, Oregon and Washington. The Recology mission represents a fundamental shift from traditional waste management to resource recovery. The vision of Recology is to create a world without waste by developing and discovering sustainable resource-recovery practices that can be implemented globally.
Astoria Visual Arts seeks to place the arts at the center of a changing rural community and economy by supporting artists, encouraging artistic opportunity and diversity, and serving as an artistic hub of cooperation, education and information-sharing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.