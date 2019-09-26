The extraordinary title of Niels Sparre Nokkentved’s new book, “To Think Like a Mountain,” was inspired by a passage in Aldo Leopold’s 20th century conservation classic, “A Sand County Almanac.” Nokkentved chose the title as a reminder that our actions have long-term consequences, whether we’ll be around to see them or not.
Having spent 20 years in Washington, Idaho and Utah as an investigative journalist focusing on environmental topics, and then another near-decade as a writer/photographer for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Nokkentved has witnessed up close some of those consequences in our landscapes, waterways and wildlife.
He’s investigated abandoned mines and recent fracking sites. He’s reported on the fates of salmon runs and wolf packs, beavers and sage grouse. He’s covered the effects of wildfire management and livestock grazing on public lands. And he’s scrutinized the checkered efforts at both state and national levels regarding conservation and environmental ethics.
Now, in “To Think Like a Mountain,” Nokkentved revisits some of the stories he covered in the past to see what’s happened with the passage of time.
He uses the site of Long Island in Willapa Bay to launch his chapter on “Overcutting Ancient Forests.” Long Island is now part of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, and Nokkentved recounts the tortuous political dealings and greedy corporate machinations that were involved in making that happen.
He also deals with the larger questions of public lands management and corporate policies relating to logging practices, automation, exports and timber industry trends. Make no mistake – these have had profound impacts on the biological diversity and viability of our corner of the planet.
Another chapter deals with the fragmentation and depredation of the habitat depended upon by the sage grouse. Once common throughout the sagebrush in the West’s interior high deserts, the bird described by explorer Meriwether Lewis as “the cock of the plains,” is estimated today to be at a mere 10% of its population from 200 years ago.
Nokkentved follows current conservation efforts, but warns that this species is already so severely compromised, and with climate change threatening more drought and larger wildfires and the invasion of cheatgrass, sage grouse may be doomed.
Another story may offer a brighter outlook for another species. After being decimated by the fur trade, beavers are making a comeback. The efforts of Paul Stewart, an eastern Oregon rancher back in the 1930s, helped to prove the important role the animals play in slowing and, in some cases, even reversing the loss of wetlands.
But Nokkentved reports that despite incontrovertible scientific data that proves beavers’ contribution to the health of essential wetlands, there are still doubters among some Western landowners who continue to trap and shoot the animals.
Nokkentved’s evidence-based reporting is both devastating and personable – in chapter after chapter, he makes plain the human culpability in so many different cases of environmental spoliation in the West – but he also introduces readers to the folks who are working to reverse the devastation.
The Bookmonger is Barbara Lloyd McMichael, who writes this weekly column focusing on the books, authors and publishers of the Pacific Northwest. Contact her at bkmonger@nwlink.com
