ASTORIA — Auditions for the Astor Street Opry Company’s holiday production of “Scrooged in Astoria” take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.
Auditions take place at the playhouse, located at 129 West Bond St. in Astoria. No acting experience necessary.
The production calls for 21 characters — nine male, 12 female, ages 9 to 90.
Rehearsals begin Oct. 14 and run for six weeks. The show runs Dec. 6-22 on Friday and Saturday evenings with three 2 p.m. Sunday matinees on Dec. 8, 15 and 22.
The play is written by by local playwright Judith P. Niland. The productions features original music by Philip Morill.
Stylized as a 1960’s style Holiday TV special, this show will take you through a magical tale of love, loss and renewal, loosely based on the “Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, but with characters straight out of the opry company’s long running summer melodrama “Shanghaied in Astoria.” This show even has singing commercials written by ChrisLynn Taylor.
The cast of characters include Krooke, a greedy villain; Sneake, Krooke’s henchman-side kick, married to Vivian; Vivian, the former owner of a Saloon and now Krooke’s Housekeeper married to Sneake; older Eric Olsen, Sweet but poor fisherman, married to Virginia, father of five; Mrs. Lena Sorgenson-Sweet. Virginia’s mama, married to Sven Sweet; young Virginia Sweet, sweet and innocent daughter of Sven & Lena; young Eric Olsen, young, sweet but dumb wanna be poor fisherman; Sven Sweet, salty old sea captain, good and kind owner of cannery Grandpa Sorgenson; Lena’s Papa, miner from Alaska, forever old; young Krooke, Maxwell Krooke Jr. from his young innocent days; Virginia Sweet-Olsen, good natured wife and mother of five, worn and tired; Ingrid Olsen, Eric’s mama, sturdy and wise; Olsen girls or boys, young but sturdy daughters of Virginia and Eric; Ole Olsen, the youngest child of the Olsen’s, sickly and a wise cracker; Ghost of Christmas present Yule Macie, lovely but pack a wallop Ghost of Xmas Future; Saint Lucia, sweet hearted angels with a dark side; Ethel Krooke, Krooke’s Mama who left her family for a traveling SideShow Doctor.
