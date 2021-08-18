September Astoria Art Loft Theme
EXTINCT AND ENDANGERED PLANTS AND ANIMALS
Each year, Astoria Art Loft sponsors a judged exhibit featuring endangered plants, animals, birds, fish, insects, etc. This year, a broader theme is ‘Extinct and Endangered Plants and Animals.” Plants includes all species of plant life and animals includes all creatures that are not plants.
All artists, children and adults, are invited to participate in this judged exhibit.
Artwork may be 2 dimensional or 3 dimensional Artwork should be professionally presented and ready to hang or exhibit. Each artist may enter 2 pieces of art. Two dimensional art should be no larger than 660 square inches. Artwork should be delivered to Astoria Art Loft, 106 Third Street, Astoria, OR on August 25, 26, or 27 between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Entry cost is $10 per entry or $15 for 2 entries. This exhibit will be from Sept. 3 through September 30, 2021.
On September 11, 2021, at the Second Saturday Art Walk, the winning pieces of art will be announced by the judge and awards will be presented, A brief presentation on extinct and endangered species swill be made.
Extinction of species has been going on for millions of years. A normal rate of extinction is 1 species per 1,000,000 per year. In recent years, however, the extinction rate has soared. Estimates are that over one million species will be gone within decades. This forebodes serious survival problems for humans all over the planet.
An art exhibit that focuses on creatures that are no longer with us and those creatures and plants that are in danger may help people focus on needed changes in the ways we live and the ways we treat our planet. Artwork provides a visual record of beings and situations that need our attention desperately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.