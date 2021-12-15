Presenting its first show in almost two years, the Astor Street Opry Company will host its Holiday Music Magic production of songs, extra-special commercials for sponsors and The Trial of Santa beginning Friday December 3, 2021.
What would happen if Santa promised to bring a special gift for Christmas and then didn’t deliver? That is the question asked by everyone in the Astor Street Opry Company’s The Trial of Santa. Emily has asked for a very special gift this year and when Santa doesn’t deliver, she takes him to court on the Judge Trudy Show. What will happen? Will Santa be convicted of the heinous crime of delivering the wrong present? Will Santa’s Elven lawyer prove that Emily is naughty and not nice?
Astor Street Opry Company presents
2021 Holiday Music Magic featuring The Trial of Santa a short Christmas comedy by Don Zolidis, produced with permission by Playscripts, Inc. $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Friday and Saturday, Dec 3, 4, 17 and 18 at 7 pm. Sunday matinee, Dec 5 and 19 at 2 pm.
