With the seasons rapidly changing and school back in full swing, it can be difficult for some students to find the proper clothing for winter or supplies for school.
The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific is fighting just that through fundraising, various programs and donations. On Saturday, the league will be hosting a home and chef tour at five homes on Gin Ridge in Gearhart from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event. Participants gets to enjoy food made by local chefs while enjoying a beautiful home with an ocean view on Ocean Ave.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at bit.ly/homeandcheftour, at Holly McHone Jewelers, 1150 Commercial St. and The Sweet Shop, 567 Pacific Way, in Gearhart.
According to Cindy Labell, one of the home tours original organizers, Gin Ridge was a popular area for Portlanders to spend their summer in the 1930s and 40s. Labell said this became known as Gin Ridge because a neighbor would fly a flag, so then everyone else knew to come enjoy their gin and tonics outside as a neighborhood.
Giving backThe Assistance League is a national non-profit organization with over 120 chapters nationwide.
Last year, the league helped cloth over 700 kids in Clatsop County.
“This home and chef tour provides major funding. The Assistance League exists primarily to promote the well-being and self-esteem of Clatsop county,” Sharon Seppa, public relations officer for the league, said.
“Working with the kids themselves and meeting with them and talking with them is really rewarding. By and large, they’re a wonderful group of kids,” Seppa said. “They’re polite thankful, communicative and it just really gives us a great deal of pleasure to meet them and help them. There’s a lot of need in this county,” Seppa said.
Chefs and homesThe chefs catering at the homes this year are from Finn’s Fish House in Seaside, Pacific Way Cafe and Bakery in Gearhart, Sweetshop in Gearhart, Maggie’s on the Prom in Seaside, Thai Me Up in Seaside and Dough Dough Bakery in Seaside.
One of the five beautiful houses that will be on the home and chef tour is owned by Richard and Margaret Marino. They live in their cozy ocean view house full time and have filled it with art and memories that they are excited to share with the community and the Assistance League.
“There’s a lot of extra effort going into this, like the rugs and windows getting cleaned,” Margaret said. “But a home is meant to be enjoyed and we are excited to be able to help raise funds for the kids and give back to the community,” Margaret said.
The league offers other programs in Clatsop County such as a program called Duffel Bag which provides items for newly placed foster kids to make the transition easier, SASS which gives kids various funding for extracurricular activities such as playing an instrument and Cinderella’s Closet which provides high school girls with a selection of formal dresses for school dances like Homecoming and Prom.
The funds from the home and chef tour will be used for these programs and to provide clothing for disadvantaged kids of all grades in Clatsop County.
