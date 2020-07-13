Retreats, ocean getaways and cottages abound for your next perfect Long Beach, WA, vacation rental. You can choose exactly the right vacation rental from a variety of houses, condos and cabins, many with river, ocean, bay or lakeside views. Rent a turn-of-the-century lightkeeper’s home near an Ilwaco lighthouse with a view of the Pacific or officer quarters with Columbia River views, both situated within two area state parks – talk about one-of-a-kind Peninsula coastal charm you won’t find anywhere else!
You can even rent an historic Coast Guard station with three residences for larger gatherings. A multi-bedroom Long Beach, WA, vacation rental could be ideal for bigger parties so you can have enough bedrooms and bathrooms for the privacy you require yet can congregate to cook meals, visit and relax.
Or if a smaller cabin or condo is what you are after, you will find options perfect for singles, romantic couples or smaller groups where you can have the independence you long for and still be close to all the activities you want to do such as beachcombing, clamming and fishing.
Long Beach Peninsula Vacation Rental Choices
Long Beach Peninsula vacation rentals are a good choice for those looking for a home they can call their own during their stay on the Peninsula. Whether you want to be in Ocean Park, Long Beach or Seaview, your vacation rental is a crucial part of your stay.
A condo with a view of the ocean is the perfect couple’s romantic getaway for long walks on the beach, fireside chats or relaxing hot tub soaks after a windy day of hiking and visiting area lighthouses. A beachfront cabin near Long Beach activities can be just right for families with children, or a roomy property out in the country might be the rental of choice for boating and fishing enthusiasts.
Check the listings below to find the Long Beach Peninsula vacation rental that you desire.
