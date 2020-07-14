Long Beach, WA, hotels offer great deals throughout the year. During the popular summer season some hotels feature mid-week summer specials. Promotional codes may also be available when booking online. From June through October, you’ll find the best Long Beach Peninsula hotel deals with significant reductions in prices, especially during the middle of the week.
Getting a discount can make that Long Beach, WA, vacation you thought you couldn’t afford come to fruition when you can save up to 25 to 50 percent off additional nights of multiple-night stays or maybe even garnering a free night on longer stays.
Stay in a quaint cottage with a seaworthy name and enjoy homemade scones and morning coffee, relax in your jetted tub or sit by the fire. Even the more luxe resorts or ambient bed and breakfasts can offer packages and deals such as breakfast or romance packages. Learn to surf, breakfast by candlelight, sip wine in the spa or receive gourmet meals as part of your stay. With such great price reductions at Long Beach Peninsula hotels, it always pays to check the specials here before booking.
Long Beach, WA, Hotel Deals Options
Long Beach, WA, hotel deals are available on hotels from Ocean Park to Ilwaco and can net you some serious savings for those on a budget. Book a beachfront, dog-friendly hotel for your family and pooch with a kitchen, fireplace, indoor pool and hot tub at the start of the Discovery Trail (where you can then bike the 8-mile trail).
RV parks and campgrounds are also a great way to save money to enable you to do all of the Peninsula area outdoor activities you want to do. Stay close to Long Beach where you can sit and view the ocean on the boardwalk, walk the .5-mile wooden walkway, horseback ride or fly your new brightly colored diamond kite in the coastal breezes. Check back here often for the best hotel deals in the Long Beach, WA, area.
