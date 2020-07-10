Known as the Land of Cheese, Trees and Ocean Breeze, the Tillamook, Oregon, area is an unblemished tapestry of quintessential coastal communities straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting – complete with breathtaking scenery, outdoor adventure and genuine hometown hospitality. It’s a place where the splendor of slow and simple still lives . . . and most certainly thrives.
Depending on the time of year, you’re likely to witness an old-fashioned parade led by Cloverdale’s prettiest cow honoring the region’s dairy-farming heritage, a spectacle of seafaring bravado courtesy of Pacific City dory boat fishermen launching their flat-bottomed vessels into the surf much like their ancestors did 100 years ago or locals racing authentic Model-Ts while chauffeuring squealing swine during the highly anticipated Pig-N-Ford Races held annually at the Tillamook County Fair since 1925.
Tillamook, Oregon, is a place where coast-to-table cuisine was defined, sustainable practices are put forth with passion and the slow-movement has been a way of life beginning with the homesteaders of yesteryear to the hipsters of today. It’s also a place harmonizing age-old traditions and forward-thinking innovation. From the barnyards to the beaches, you'll see that balance at work in the gourmet farmers markets, marvelous microbreweries or wonderfully quirky artisan festivals found in Bay City, Netarts, Oceanside, Garibaldi or Rockaway Beach.
Tillamook: Oregon, Cheese
Let’s start with the cheese part of that beloved three-tiered moniker attached to the area – the bovine byproduct that is the backbone of this delightful dairyland. If you’ve ever been in a grocery store, you know Tillamook Cheese. The City of Tillamook, Oregon, is just 74 miles west of Portland next to Tillamook Bay. In addition to being the county seat, it’s also home to the Tillamook Cheese Factory established in 1894. Thousands of visitors pass through the iconic establishment each year learning about, and sampling, the many dairy delicacies proudly produced on the premises. It’s unthinkable to travel through any part of the Tillamook area without indulging in a waffle cone brimming with ice-cream goodness or biting down on a seriously fresh squeaky cheese curd.
Tillamook, Oregon: Trees
Turning from the dairylands to the woodlands, the Tillamook, Oregon, area is heavily blanked with these majestic masterpieces – like silent giants towering over winding roadways and sun-speckled hiking trails. Nestled in the heart of the Tillamook State Forest, the Tillamook Forest Center offers interpretive exhibits, family nature programs, school field trips and facility rentals. Visitors can discover this eternity of evergreens with hands-on learning and a sense of exploration beyond compare.
Tillamook, Oregon: Ocean Breeze
You’ll find a natural transition (literally) from trees to ocean breeze within Oswald State Park, which nurtures a dense, temperate rainforest stretching miles along the coastline to provide an outdoor playground with an array of recreation. The park contains Neahkahnie Mountain, Cape Falcon, the Oregon Coast Trail, Smugglers Cove and other attractions crafted by Mother Nature. The cove is a popular surf destination and known as Short Sands. Urban legend even claims pirate treasure is buried near Smugglers Cove, but it's never been found. Just another good reason to visit this charming and secluded getaway – you might strike it rich.
