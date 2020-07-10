Less than 20 miles down the Northern Oregon Coast from Astoria, Seaside, Oregon, is the quintessential family vacation destination. The state’s oldest coastal resort town, Seaside is unapologetically touristy and commercial yet still charming and safe, loved by kids, teens and the young at heart for its variety of fun activities and events and beautiful beaches.
Those looking for all the trappings of a busy beach town will find them in Seaside, Oregon. There are seals to feed at the Seaside Aquarium and bumper cars to crash at Funland Arcade. There is an old-fashioned carousel to ride, a promenade to stroll and a trolley to hop on when you’re tired. There are souvenirs and saltwater taffy to buy, restaurants and shops to explore along busy Broadway and swan boats to pedal on the Necanicum River.
Those looking to get away from the crowds can find quieter stretches of beach north of The Prom. They can kayak or SUP on the river, hike to stunning Tillamook Rock Lighthouse or watch the surfers and explore tide pools at The Cove.
Festivals in Seaside, Oregon
Seaside has the range of accommodations, restaurants and facilities to support some of the Oregon Coast’s biggest events. In August, Seaside, Oregon hosts the World’s Largest Beach Volleyball Tournament with more than 800 teams on 100 courts. There are also music festivals, a sandcastle competition, the Miss Oregon Pageant, markets, art walks, food and drink festivals and so much more.
On this site you’ll find everything you need to enjoy your vacation in Seaside, Oregon. You’ll find information about all of the restaurants, shops, activities, festivals and accommodations.
Gearhart, Oregon
Three miles north of Seaside is quaint and quiet Gearhart, Oregon, a beach town so quiet it doesn’t even need a traffic light. Gearhart does have a beautiful stretch of unspoiled beach, along with wide streets for riding bikes, a sweet town center with shops, galleries, restaurants and boutique lodgings. The town is home to only about 1,500 residents, but they welcome visitors to explore their beautiful town. In this section of Oregon This Week, you’ll find all of the things to do, restaurants, shops and places to stay in Gearhart, Oregon.
Golf in Gearhart and Seaside
Gearhart is known as the home of Gearhart Golf Links, the oldest golf course in the Pacific Northwest. The public course has been updated, of course, to welcome modern golfers. Other golf courses in the area include the Seaside Golf Club along the Necanicum River and the Highlands at Gearhart, an executive course overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Our site offers the information you’ll need to enjoy golf and other activities in Seaside and Gearhart.
