Twenty-eight miles down north Oregon Coast is Cannon Beach, a picture-perfect beach town with a dramatically scenic stretch of coast that’s on everybody’s list of favorite Oregon places. Cannon Beach is where you’ll find Haystack Rock, a 235-foot-tall beach rock that’s an iconic image of the Oregon coast.
While Cannon Beach is one of Oregon’s most loved beaches and a popular getaway from Portland, it has a decidedly different feel than Seaside, Oregon, just 8 miles to the north. While Seaside is busy and commercial, Cannon Beach is quiet and quaint. Most of the recreation in Cannon Beach is focused on nature: beachcombing, tidepooling, hiking, wildlife watching, surfing and simply admiring the stunning views. Dozens of public beach accesses offer passage to Oregon’s public beach, and several state parks and recreational areas are close by, including Ecola State Park, Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach and Hug Point. On this site we tell you everything you can do outdoors around Cannon Beach, and we give you the information on how to do it. And then, when you’re tired and hungry from all that exploring, we’ll show you all of your options for eating, drinking and resting, including oceanfront accommodations options so you can hear the waves as you drift off to sleep.
Arts and Culture in Cannon Beach
Downtown Cannon Beach exemplifies small-town coastal charm. Plan to set out on foot to explore the downtown area, which is chock full of galleries, shops, boutiques, bakeries, coffee shops, restaurants and charming cottages. And since Oregon doesn’t have a sales tax, you can enjoy what feels like discount shopping! Cannon Beach’s wealth of art galleries, artist studios, public art exhibitions, live theater and arts festivals have earned it a ranking on America’s Best 100 Art Towns. Festivals include the Spring Unveiling in May, Plein Air & More in June, Stormy Weather Arts Festival in November, Get Lit at the Beach in April and the famous Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest (hey, that’s art!) in June. Explore this site to find all of the arts, shopping and annual events offerings in Cannon Beach.
