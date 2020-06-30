Since it’s the warmest and driest season, summer is the most popular time of year on the Oregon Coast. The crowds can be pretty big at times on the North Coast and Central Coast, especially in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City and Newport. The South Coast is less crowded in summer because of its distance from major metropolitan areas. Many people agree that fall is the best time to visit the coast because the weather is still warm, it’s much less busy and accommodations prices drop a little. Winter on the Oregon Coast is not for everyone, but plenty of people love it. Winter storm watching is a thing on the Oregon Coast, and the beachcombing for agates, fossils and shells is the best. November to January is rainiest season on the coast. Late spring is lovely on the coast, and it’s a great time to visit the coast before the crowds come. Whatever time of year you come, bring layers and prepare for the possibility of rain.
