The trail is open year round, and you can hike small portions or thru-hike the 400-mile run. If you’re hiking the entire trail and camping along the way, summer is the best season because there is less rain. June through September are the top recommendation. May and October are not recommended due to potential for heavy rain. The Oregon Coast Trail encompassses 200 miles of beach and the rest is on trails or roadways. Water crossings via ferry and bridges are required.
