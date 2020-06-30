Whales can be see year round off the Oregon Coast. Gray whales pass the Oregon Coast in their migration south from Alaska to Baja California between mid-December and January. Then from late March to June they migrate north, back to Alaska. On each trip approximately 18,000 gray whales pass close to the Oregon Coast. About 200 resident gray whales remain off the Oregon Coast between June and November; many of these hang out between Lincoln City and Newport. You can spot whales from land (look for Whale Watching Spoken Here sites) or on boat or plane charters. When looking for whales, it’s best to look on calm days in the morning with the sun at your back. Look for whale spouts, then focus in more closely with binoculars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.